Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

