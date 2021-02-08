Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.99

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 852874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders bought a total of 149,000 shares of company stock worth $95,058 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

