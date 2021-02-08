CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Trading Up 80.2%

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) was up 80.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.01. Approximately 660,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 119,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.