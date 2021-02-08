Critical Review: Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Tate & Lyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.97 $23.50 million $0.61 39.92 Tate & Lyle $3.69 billion 1.28 $311.49 million $2.96 13.59

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. Tate & Lyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 12 0 2.92 Tate & Lyle 0 3 3 0 2.50

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Tate & Lyle on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company is involved in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

