CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $154,419.15 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $154,419.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,247,692 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

