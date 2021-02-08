Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 2,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

