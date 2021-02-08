Cryptaur Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01107355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.09 or 0.05735241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020741 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00031525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

