Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0559 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $2,032.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.34 or 0.01088002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.17 or 0.05653553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020526 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.