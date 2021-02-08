CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106,034.95

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $106,034.95 and $3,031.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00372623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.