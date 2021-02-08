CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.32. 3,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $127.64. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

