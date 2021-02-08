CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.