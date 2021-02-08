CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

CUBE opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

