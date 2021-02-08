Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUB. Truist upped their price target on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

NYSE:CUB traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.18. 136,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,625. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cubic by 350.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $212,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

