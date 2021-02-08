Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.75

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 15476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

CUB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

