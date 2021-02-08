Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading Up 8.5%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 591,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 316,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $487.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

