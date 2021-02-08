Curio (CUR) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Curio has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Curio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $722,720.29 and approximately $36,169.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.01060354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.05430544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Curio

Curio is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

