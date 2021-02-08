Curio (CUR) Price Up 28% This Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Curio has a total market cap of $722,720.29 and approximately $36,169.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curio has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.01060354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.05430544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Curio Profile

CUR is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

