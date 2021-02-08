Curio (CUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,665.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $652,093.53 and $23,665.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Curio token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.55 or 0.01314715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.63 or 0.06552821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

