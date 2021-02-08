CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Capitalization Hits $362,985.74

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 1,588.4% higher against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $362,985.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00376919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

