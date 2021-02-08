CVB Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 68.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

