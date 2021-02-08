CVCoin (CVN) Tops One Day Volume of $976.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $213,019.00 and approximately $976.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00179167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00213503 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068082 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

