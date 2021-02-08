CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,679.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,679 ($21.94) and last traded at GBX 1,660.88 ($21.70), with a volume of 9273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,662 ($21.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,500.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,303.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

