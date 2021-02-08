CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $7.57 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $19,435.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

