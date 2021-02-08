CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of CyberArk Software worth $96,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $162.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,316.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

