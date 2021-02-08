CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Trading Up 5.7%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 116,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 90,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBE shares. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

