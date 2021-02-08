Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.26). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

CYTK stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,874,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.