CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 1,231,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,214,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $405.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

