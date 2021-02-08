D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

