D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $320.00

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 138179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of £128.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In other news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.