DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BFIN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BankFinancial by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BankFinancial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.