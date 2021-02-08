DA Davidson Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $320.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $259.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $275.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $276.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.