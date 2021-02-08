DA Davidson Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $320.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $259.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $275.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $276.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

