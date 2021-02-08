DA Davidson Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $33.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.