Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $864.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01097681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.31 or 0.05670751 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,877,059,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,877,059,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

