Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.52

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 2072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $3,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

