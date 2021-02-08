DAOBet (BET) Price Tops $0.0102

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $911.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,139.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.89 or 0.01046591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00428032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

