Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Daniel J. Kiernan Sells 16,198 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.09. 16,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,717. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $15,111,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $15,061,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

