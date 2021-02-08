DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Trading 8.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. DarioHealth traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.11. 289,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 214,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 11.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

