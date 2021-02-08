Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading 6% Higher

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.87 and last traded at $71.80. 1,133,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,447,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,484 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

