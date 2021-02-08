Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $337.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.40 million. Daseke posted sales of $391.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

DSKE opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $360.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

