Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Dash has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $126.24 or 0.00270657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $990.19 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003153 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $797.78 or 0.01710392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,964,973 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

