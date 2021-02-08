Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

