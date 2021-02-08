Datacoin (DTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 37% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $18,311.04 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019199 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

