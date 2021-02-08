Datamine Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,152.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Datamine has a market cap of $624,581.09 and approximately $23,152.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00086525 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002747 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,765,452 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

