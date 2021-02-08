Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 324,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 124,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

