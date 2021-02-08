DecentBet Market Cap Hits $63,293.70 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $63,293.70 and approximately $449.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.01142383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.76 or 0.05896040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.