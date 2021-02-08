Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

