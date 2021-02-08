Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

DECK stock opened at $316.73 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

