Deepak Raghavan Sells 7,087 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.49. 377,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.