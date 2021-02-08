Deepak Raghavan Sells 7,087 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ MANH traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.49. 377,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.93.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
