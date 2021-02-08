DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00175378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.87 or 0.01063127 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

