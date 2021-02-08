DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.25 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $738,433.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00010480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00052661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00173812 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00076995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00212914 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067588 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,064,601 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

